Ivanka and Jared to join Donald Trump on Israel visit

Newsweek

17 May 2017 at 13:58 ET                   
Jared Kushner and wife, Ivanka Trump (Grant Lamos IV-Getty Images)

Donald Trump is turning his first foreign trip as president into a family vacation. Not only will first lady Melania Trump accompany him, as reported last week, but so too will his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband. Several White House officials told Politico that Ivanka Trump, whose official title is assistant to the president, and…

