Ivanka & Melania avoid prayer controversy in Jerusalem

Newsweek

22 May 2017 at 16:38 ET                   
Melania and Ivanka Trump (Youtube)

Members of Israel’s ultra-Orthodox community breathed sighs of relief after U.S. president Donald Trump’s visit to the Western Wall on Monday went off without a hitch. Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to visit and pray at the wall, but the prospect of his wife and daughter potentially accompanying him to the men’s section of…

