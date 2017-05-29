Ivanka Trump company raked over coals for suggesting ‘champagne popsicles’ to commemorate Memorial Day
Ivanka Trump yields great power within her father’s White House, but her official corporate account on Twitter is a reminder the apple didn’t fall far from the tree.
First Daughter and White House surrogate Ivanka Trump raised eyebrows on Memorial Day with a tweet from her lifestyle branding account that many likened to the famously tone-deaf defense of French Aristocracy when Maria Antoinette remarked, “let them eat cake.”
Make champagne popsicles this #MemorialDay: https://t.co/1m6ceESqnS
— Ivanka Trump HQ (@IvankaTrumpHQ) May 28, 2017
Reactions to the tone-deaf champagne tweet were harsh and immediate:
@IvankaTrumpHQ pic.twitter.com/qT9UmFAQK8
— DaThingsIveSeen (@RektByLife) May 29, 2017
@IvankaTrumpHQ Ivanka, this is my father. He served 6 tours in Vietnam and doesn't give a fuck about your champagne popsicles today. #MemorialDay #Veteran pic.twitter.com/Aj9xRTWnsF
— Persistent Woman (@PixMichelle) May 29, 2017
@IvankaTrumpHQ And here we have the reason why you're pushing champagne… pic.twitter.com/SjMpA4EfV8
— brenda ji, M.D. (@bjimd) May 29, 2017
@IvankaTrumpHQ pic.twitter.com/UoNfsKBgGQ
— Jemal Young (@JemalYoung) May 29, 2017
GOP: Gut Medicaid
GOP: Privatize Special Ed
GOP: End free school lunch
GOP: Cut SNAP
IVANKA: Celebrate vets with frozen champagne, darlings. https://t.co/3bVFjvCd9n
— David M. Perry (@Lollardfish) May 29, 2017
When life gives you treason, make champagne popsicles. https://t.co/DOzvX0EYlW
— John Aravosis (@aravosis) May 29, 2017
@IvankaTrumpHQ You can't buy champagne with food stamps.
— Estelle Gill (@EstelleGill10) May 28, 2017
@IvankaTrumpHQ How to make Champagne Popsicles:
1) add $5,000 bottle of Champagne
2) add the tears of refugee children
3) place in frozen soul of the #GOP
— The Imperial Talker (@ImperialTalker) May 29, 2017
@IvankaTrumpHQ Fun question: how many trumps have ever served in the military? I'm reading family bio & can't find any. Zero. Not one.
— Phoebe Del (@Arcpjd7) May 29, 2017