Ivanka Trump company raked over coals for suggesting ‘champagne popsicles’ to commemorate Memorial Day

Ivanka Trump (CBS / Screengrab)

Ivanka Trump yields great power within her father’s White House, but her official corporate account on Twitter is a reminder the apple didn’t fall far from the tree.

First Daughter and White House surrogate Ivanka Trump raised eyebrows on Memorial Day with a tweet from her lifestyle branding account that many likened to the famously tone-deaf defense of French Aristocracy when Maria Antoinette remarked, “let them eat cake.”

Reactions to the tone-deaf champagne tweet were harsh and immediate:

@IvankaTrumpHQ Ivanka, this is my father. He served 6 tours in Vietnam and doesn't give a fuck about your champagne popsicles today. #MemorialDay #Veteran pic.twitter.com/Aj9xRTWnsF — Persistent Woman (@PixMichelle) May 29, 2017

@IvankaTrumpHQ And here we have the reason why you're pushing champagne… pic.twitter.com/SjMpA4EfV8 — brenda ji, M.D. (@bjimd) May 29, 2017

GOP: Gut Medicaid

GOP: Privatize Special Ed

GOP: End free school lunch

GOP: Cut SNAP

IVANKA: Celebrate vets with frozen champagne, darlings. https://t.co/3bVFjvCd9n — David M. Perry (@Lollardfish) May 29, 2017

When life gives you treason, make champagne popsicles. https://t.co/DOzvX0EYlW — John Aravosis (@aravosis) May 29, 2017

@IvankaTrumpHQ You can't buy champagne with food stamps. — Estelle Gill (@EstelleGill10) May 28, 2017

@IvankaTrumpHQ How to make Champagne Popsicles:

1) add $5,000 bottle of Champagne

2) add the tears of refugee children

3) place in frozen soul of the #GOP — The Imperial Talker (@ImperialTalker) May 29, 2017