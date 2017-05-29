Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Ivanka Trump company raked over coals for suggesting ‘champagne popsicles’ to commemorate Memorial Day

Bob Brigham

29 May 2017 at 18:30 ET                   
Ivanka Trump (CBS / Screengrab)

Ivanka Trump yields great power within her father’s White House, but her official corporate account on Twitter is a reminder the apple didn’t fall far from the tree.

First Daughter and White House surrogate Ivanka Trump raised eyebrows on Memorial Day with a tweet from her lifestyle branding account that many likened to the famously tone-deaf defense of French Aristocracy when Maria Antoinette remarked, “let them eat cake.”

Reactions to the tone-deaf champagne tweet were harsh and immediate:

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘I don’t know if they thought this through’: Rural Trump voters ‘stunned’ by devastating budget cuts
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+