Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner bend tradition for Donald

Newsweek

19 May 2017 at 12:50 ET                   
Jared Kushner and wife, Ivanka Trump (Grant Lamos IV-Getty Images)

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, both practicing Orthodox Jews and two of the most abruptly powerful outsiders in Washington, will break religious tradition to fly with President Donald Trump Friday aboard Air Force One to Saudi Arabia. The two received a rabbinical pass for their weekend travels, an official permission to break from the prohibitions on…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Walt Disney World considers breaking ‘Hall of Presidents’ tradition to silence robot ‘Trump’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+