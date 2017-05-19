Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner bend tradition for Donald
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, both practicing Orthodox Jews and two of the most abruptly powerful outsiders in Washington, will break religious tradition to fly with President Donald Trump Friday aboard Air Force One to Saudi Arabia. The two received a rabbinical pass for their weekend travels, an official permission to break from the prohibitions on…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion