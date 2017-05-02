Quantcast

Ivanka Trump laments the campaign was so grueling she didn’t have time for a massage or to meditate

Newsweek

02 May 2017 at 06:54 ET                   
Ivanka Trump (ABC News)

Ivanka Trump has revealed in a new book that the pressures of her father’s presidential election campaign were such that she went into “survival mode” and did not have time for massages or meditation. Trump, who has been appointed as a White House adviser by President Donald Trump and founded an eponymous fashion business, said she…

