Ivanka Trump profits from underpaid workers: report
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
While President Donald Trump has long railed against China for stealing U.S. jobs, his eldest daughter’s apparel brand allegedly has been profiting from workers earning just $1 an hour, Bloomberg reported this week. Related: Jared Kushner’s new role could be…replacing other staffers On the campaign trail, candidate Trump repeatedly used the “buy American” slogan. In a…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion