Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Ivanka Trump profits from underpaid workers: report

Newsweek

18 May 2017 at 16:37 ET                   
Ivanka Trump (ABC News)

While President Donald Trump has long railed against China for stealing U.S. jobs, his eldest daughter’s apparel brand allegedly has been profiting from workers earning just $1 an hour, Bloomberg reported this week. Related: Jared Kushner’s new role could be…replacing other staffers On the campaign trail, candidate Trump repeatedly used the “buy American” slogan. In a…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Lindsey Graham: Trump-Russia investigation has evolved into a ‘criminal investigation’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+