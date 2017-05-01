Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Ivanka Trump’s 100 days of helping the Trump brand

Newsweek

01 May 2017 at 16:15 ET                   
Ivanka Trump (Photo: Albert H. Teich / Shutterstock)

Whether you love them, hate them or would just like to hear about them a little less, it’s foolish to think the Trumps won’t profit from the presidency; virtually every first family in modern American history has made millions following their tenure in the White House. But Ivanka Trump has already gotten a tremendous head start.…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Here are fives times Donald Trump badly bungled basic American history
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+