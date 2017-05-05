Ivanka Trump’s Instagram video received online backlash
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Ivanka Trump, who launched her book “Women Who Work” Tuesday, received online backlash after she posted a video on Instagram of herself dancing with her two sons Thursday. Several users of the photo-sharing website accused the mother of three of staging the video in a bid to promote the book. In the video, Ivanka is seen…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion