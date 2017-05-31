Quantcast

Jake Tapper calls out GOP hypocrisy over Kathy Griffin photo: ‘Mocking the disabled’ should be condemned too

Elizabeth Preza

31 May 2017 at 16:55 ET                   
Jake Tapper (Screengrab / CNN)

CNN’s Jake Tapper on Wednesday nailed the hypocritical outrage over Kathy Griffin’s controversial severed Donald Trump head photo, arguing while her display was clearly “disgusting and offensive,” some of the president’s own behavior should be condemned as well.

“Indecent behavior should be condemned,” Tapper said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon. “Including not just faux presidential beheadings but, said, mocking the disabled or denigrating POWs.”

Trump has done both those things. In November 2015, Trump—then a leading Republican candidate for president—mocked New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski after growing frustrated that Kovaleski contradicted Trumps as yes unproven claim that “thousands” of Muslims in New Jersey celebrated the 9/11 terror attacks. A few months earlier, in July 2015, Trump declared former POW Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) was “not a war hero” because McCain was captured and Trump likes “people who weren’t captured.”

Tuesday, Tapper condemned Griffin’s photo—which featured the comedian holding a severed Trump head covered in blood. Griffin quickly apologized for the image, but has since lost a sponsorship and been removed from CNN’s New Year’s special.

He also made is clear that no one was defending Griffin’s image.

Despite Tapper’s nuanced view on condemning vile language and imagery, comedy Rosie O’Donnell took issue with he CNN host’s comment—until Tapper shut her down.

