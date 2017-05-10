James Comey, Donald Trump, Russiagate and the Mother’s Day Massacre
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
James Comey talked too much. He talked too much about Hillary Clinton’s emails. And then he talked too much, too late, about the Russians and Team Trump. Both got him fired. While President Donald Trump and his feuding advisers have been ham-handed about almost everything since they occupied the White House a little over 100 days…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion