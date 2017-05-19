James Comey hid in the White House curtains to avoid Trump
Former FBI Director James Comey once tried to hide from President Donald Trump, camouflaging himself with White House curtains the same color of his suit to avoid interacting with the president. The New York Times reported Comey attempted to avoid Trump’s gaze at a ceremony following the inauguration, held for law enforcement officials who had provided…
