Japan powers another nuclear reactor after Fukushima

International Business Times

18 May 2017 at 03:16 ET                   
Four years after the Fukushima nuclear disaster, the plant is still extracting some 300 tonnes of contaminated water from the ground every day (AFP Photo/Yoshikazu Tsuno)

More than six years after the devastating meltdown of Japan’s Fukushima Daiichi power plant, the country powered up another nuclear reactor. Operators at Kansai Electric Power (KEPCO) restarted the No. 4 reactor at the Takahama nuclear plant Wednesday, following a court ruling in March approving the decision. The Takahama plant, located in Fukui Prefecture, sits about…

