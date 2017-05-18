Japan powers another nuclear reactor after Fukushima
More than six years after the devastating meltdown of Japan’s Fukushima Daiichi power plant, the country powered up another nuclear reactor. Operators at Kansai Electric Power (KEPCO) restarted the No. 4 reactor at the Takahama nuclear plant Wednesday, following a court ruling in March approving the decision. The Takahama plant, located in Fukui Prefecture, sits about…
