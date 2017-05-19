Quantcast

Japan’s cabinet approves bill for Emperor’s abdication

Newsweek

19 May 2017 at 05:52 ET                   
Japanese Flag

Japan’s cabinet approved a bill on Friday that would allow Emperor Akihito to step down, paving the way for the first abdication by a Japanese emperor in nearly two centuries. The 83-year-old emperor, who has had heart surgery and prostate cancer treatment, said in rare public remarks last year he feared age might make it hard…

