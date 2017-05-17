Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Jehovah’s Witnesses subject to violence ahead of appeal

Newsweek

17 May 2017 at 18:16 ET                   
Jehovah's Witness standing at the door (Shutterstock)

In the weeks since Russia’s Supreme Court upheld a ban on all its activities in the country, Jehovah’s Witnesses have been subjected to a wave of violence and intimidation with no protection from the police, the group has claimed. At the same time, even though the order was not legally due to take effect until after…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
He ‘has a propensity for self-inflicted wounds’: Jake Tapper mocks Trump for whining about ‘unfair’ media
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+