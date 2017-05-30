Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Jessica Chastain criticizes Cannes Film Festival

Newsweek

30 May 2017 at 14:48 ET                   
Jessica Chastain (Screen Capture)

Sophia Coppola’s Best Director win at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival over the weekend was a historic moment–the title hadn’t been won by a woman in more than 55 years–but progress at the big screen soiree, which takes place in southern France every year, has still been too slow for many of the women involved. Jessica…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Endangered GOP lawmaker Darrell Issa hides out on roof while avoiding angry constituents
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+