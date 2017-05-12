Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Are You Experienced’ turns 50
Are You Experienced, the explosive 1967 debut by the Jimi Hendrix Experience, was released 50 years ago today. Here’s a revealing profile of Hendrix’s band from the October 9, 1967 issue of the magazine. With their hair frizzled to a frenzy, they seem to be singing their way through an electrocution. And, indeed, their instruments, two…
