Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Jimmy Kimmel gets kids to read Trump’s speeches

Newsweek

26 May 2017 at 08:20 ET                   
Jimmy Kimmel (Photo: Screen capture)

U.S. President Donald Trump may not be the most eloquent speaker to ever grace the Oval Office. His limited vocabulary (“evil losers”), penchant for creating a lexicon all his own (“bigly”) and slow cadence has often been compared to that of a child’s. Case in point: Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night talk show Thursday. Kimmel lampooned…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Fox News host spooked to learn network ‘no longer immune’ from ‘fake news’ complaints from Trump fans
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+