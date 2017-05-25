JK Rowling calls Trump a ‘tiny, tiny, tiny little man’
The day after First Lady Melania Trump slapped away President Donald Trump’s hand in Rome, they made headlines again when “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling slammed him as a “tiny, little man.” The diss was a reference to Trump pushing the prime minister of Mentengro out of the way during a meeting for a summit at…
