Joe Biden says he won’t run for President in 2020

International Business Times

01 May 2017 at 09:11 ET                   
Vice President Joe Biden on Meet the Press -- (NBC screen grab)

While speaking at an annual state Democratic Party dinner Sunday in New Hampshire, former Vice President Joe Biden said he won’t run for president in 2020. The dinner was organized to honor the country’s first all-female, all-Democratic congressional delegation in Manchester. His speech to the New Hampshire Democrats, in which he spoke about restoring dignity to…

