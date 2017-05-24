Joe Lieberman had too many conflicts to be FBI Director
President Donald Trump is reportedly no longer considering former Senator Joe Lieberman as a possible replacement for fired FBI director James Comey. While concerns about Lieberman’s lack of law enforcement experience and his ties to a law firm that has done business on Trump’s behalf were reportedly part of the reason for Trump’s reversal, Lieberman’s recent…
