Joe Scarborough implores GOP to do something about ‘mind-boggling’ Trump admissions about Comey

President Donald Trump’s shocking interview with NBC’s Lester Holt, in which he admitted that he directly asked former FBI Director James Comey if he was under criminal investigation, did not sit well at all with Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough.

The MSNBC host called into Andrea Mitchell’s show on Thursday and demanded that Republicans in Congress start doing their jobs in holding the president accountable for his actions.

“The president of the United States just admitted, on national television, that he called the director of the FBI to get an update on the status of a possible criminal investigation against him,” Scarborough said. “Now, for Republicans and editorial boards who rightly condemned Loretta Lynch for meeting with Bill Clinton on the tarmac over the summer… I wonder if those Republicans are going to be just as critical of the president of the United States asking the FBI director if he was under criminal investigation… It’s mind-boggling.”

Scarborough then noted that while it wasn’t illegal for Loretta Lynch to talk with Bill Clinton even while the FBI was investigating his wife, “it was improper.” He said the same standards that conservatives applied to the Clintons must be applied to Trump.

