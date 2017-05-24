Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

John Boyega says Finn’s role changes in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

International Business Times

24 May 2017 at 23:13 ET                   
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Finn’s dreams of making a difference will finally come true in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” The former stormtrooper left the darkside in favor of the resistance only to be seriously wounded during a face off with Kylo Ren in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” However, John Boyega, who plays the character, promises he’ll return with…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Next thing I know I’m being body-slammed’: Guardian reporter describes ‘strange and mortifying’ assault by GOP candidate
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+