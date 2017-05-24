John Boyega says Finn’s role changes in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’
Finn’s dreams of making a difference will finally come true in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” The former stormtrooper left the darkside in favor of the resistance only to be seriously wounded during a face off with Kylo Ren in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” However, John Boyega, who plays the character, promises he’ll return with…
