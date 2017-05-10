John F. Kennedy’s first recorded speech released
What did John F. Kennedy sound like as a 20-year-old? Well, now we know. Archivists from Harvard University have just released a new audio file of the future president delivering a speech in 1937, which they say is the oldest ever uncovered. In the clip, which is one minute and 28 seconds, you can hear Kennedy…
