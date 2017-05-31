John Legend donates thousands to alleviate Seattle school lunch debt
Beloved singer and songwriter John Legend has just helped to ensure that Seattle students won't go hungry while at school. His quiet contribution of $5,000 towards a GoFundMe page raising money to pay off student lunch debt in the Seattle Public Schools district is being hailed as a grand gesture of compassion throughout Washington state.
