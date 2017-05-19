Johnny Depp would like to play Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live
Actor Johnny Depp has said he would be happy to take on the challenge of portraying Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live if Alec Baldwin quits. The Pirates of the Caribbean star, who impersonated Trump in a 2016 skit for Funny or Die’s 50-minute biopic The Art of the Deal: The Movie, said in an interview…
