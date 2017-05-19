Josh Duggar’s sisters sue police and tabloid for revealing investigative reports about molestation
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Four of Josh Duggar’s sisters — Jill, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy — have filed a lawsuit against the city of Springdale in Arkansas, its local police and gossip website InTouch Weekly for releasing investigative reports detailing their brother’s 2016 child molestation case. TMZ reported Thursday, the lawsuit alleges that the reports were part of an investigation…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion