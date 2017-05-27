Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Judge dismisses lawsuit against Hillary Clinton over Benghazi

NJ.com

27 May 2017 at 17:12 ET                   
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton cheers after speaking at a fundraiser at the Paramount Theater October 14, 2016 in Seattle, Washington (AFP Photo/Brendan Smialowski)

WASHINGTON — A U.S. District Court judge threw out a lawsuit against former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton that sought to blame her for deaths of two people during the attack on the U.S. embassy in Benghazi, Libya. Judge Amy Berman Jackson on Friday rejected allegations stemming from Clinton’s use of private email server and…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘They’re in full-scale war’: White House creating a ‘war room’ as scandals besiege Trump administration
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+