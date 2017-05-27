Judge dismisses lawsuit against Hillary Clinton over Benghazi
WASHINGTON — A U.S. District Court judge threw out a lawsuit against former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton that sought to blame her for deaths of two people during the attack on the U.S. embassy in Benghazi, Libya. Judge Amy Berman Jackson on Friday rejected allegations stemming from Clinton’s use of private email server and…
