Julian Assange: ‘I do not forgive or forget’
London (dpa) – WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said he will not “forgive or forget” the fact that he was “detained for seven years without charge,” after Swedish prosecutors said they had dropped a rape charge against him. “Detained for seven years without charge … while my children grew up and my name was slandered,” Assange, who…
