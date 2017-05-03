Julian Assange’s lawyer wants Sweden to drop warrant
A lawyer representing Julian Assange has asked Sweden to drop its arrest warrant against the Wikileaks founder, who is wanted for questioning over rape allegations. Lawyer Per E Samuelson argued in a claim filed with the Stockholm District Court that the Swedish government should repeal the warrant after the U.S. openly stated its intent to seek…
