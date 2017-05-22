Jury selection begins in Bill Cosby sexual assault trial
Bill Cosby appeared Monday at the Allegheny County Courthouse in downtown Pittsburgh where the beginning phases of jury selection for his upcoming sexual assault trial were set to take place. The trial for the 79-year-old was scheduled to begin June 5 after 18 months of pretrial hearings. The jury will rule on allegations that Cosby drugged…
