Justice Department files request for Paul Manafort’s bank records

International Business Times

13 May 2017 at 09:03 ET                   
Paul Manafort speaks to NBC News (screen grab)

As a part of federal probe into Russia’s link with Donald Trump’s campaign team, the Justice Department sought the president’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort’s bank records, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday. Manafort came under scanner for his financial dealings and his possible role in alleged ties between Trump’s associates and Russia. The department requested…

