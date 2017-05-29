Justin Trudeau asks Pope to apologize to indigenous people for school abuse
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Justin Trudeau Asks Pope to Apologize for School Abuse
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Pope Francis on Monday and asked him to apologize for the Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system that abused indigenous children for more than a century. Beginning in the late 19th century, around 150,000 indigenous children were taken from their families and forced to attend the boarding…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion