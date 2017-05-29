Quantcast

Justin Trudeau asks Pope to apologize to indigenous people for school abuse

Newsweek

29 May 2017 at 20:14 ET                   
Justin Trudeau (Al Jazeera)

Justin Trudeau Asks Pope to Apologize for School Abuse

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Pope Francis on Monday and asked him to apologize for the Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system that abused indigenous children for more than a century. Beginning in the late 19th century, around 150,000 indigenous children were taken from their families and forced to attend the boarding…

