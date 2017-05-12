Quantcast

Kamala Harris: Jeff Sessions must resign

Newsweek

12 May 2017 at 07:57 ET                   
California senator-elect Kamala Harris gives her victory speech (Screen capture)

Speaking to CNN”s Jake Tapper on Thursday afternoon, Senator Kamala Harris of California renewed Democratic calls for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign over the firing of FBI director James Comey. “There is good reason to believe that he was not truthful when he testified before Congress,” Harris said, in reference to Sessions’s confirmation hearing, during…

