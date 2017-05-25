Kellyanne Conway purchases new digs for nearly $8 million
Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, will now live just a 12-minute drive away from the White House after she reportedly purchased a mansion in Washington, D.C.’s luxury neighborhood, Massachusetts Avenue Heights. The nearly $8 million dollar 15,000-square-foot home was initially sold to an anonymous buyer on May 17, and only recently was it confirmed…
