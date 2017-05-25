Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Kevin Spacey guarantees ‘House Of Cards’ season 5 is crazier than reality

International Business Times

25 May 2017 at 08:26 ET                   
Kevin Spacey (CBS)

Given all of the crazy things that have happened under President Donald Trump’s administration in the United States, the political drama “House of Cards” might pale in comparison when its Season 5 premieres on Netflix at the end of May. However, lead star Kevin Spacey, who plays President Frank Underwood in the series, guarantees that the…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Fox & Friends’ ignore network’s own reporting on Gianforte assault to cover for GOP candidate
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+