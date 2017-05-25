Key lawmaker says could take up Russia sanctions bill as soon as summer

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) talks to reporters as he arrives for the weekly Republican caucus policy luncheons at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on March 10, 2015. Photo by Jonathan Ernst for Reuters.

Senator Bob Corker, the Republican chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said on Thursday the panel could take up a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia as soon as this summer, if there is no sign of a change of direction on Syria.

Corker said he expected Secretary of State Rex Tillerson would testify to the committee within weeks about the administration’s Syria policy, and that he would be willing to consider a bill after then if members still wanted to do so.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bernadette Baum)