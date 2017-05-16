Kimberly Guilfoyle responds to White House Press Secretary rumors
Following reports that White House press secretary Sean Spicer might be on the outs, Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle emerged as a possible contender for the position. Though there’s been no official word out of the White House regarding either Spicer or Guilfoyle’s future in the administration, Guilfoyle herself said she would find the job “fascinating.”…
