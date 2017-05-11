Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Kremlin feels ‘cautious optimism’ after Trump meeting with Lavrov

Reuters

11 May 2017 at 06:11 ET                   
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at his news conference at the Russian Embassy in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

The Kremlin feels cautious optimism about the prospects for an improvement in U.S.-Russian relations after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, a Kremlin spokesman said on Thursday.

“The conversation itself is extremely positive,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on a conference call with reporters, referring to Lavrov’s meeting with Trump on Wednesday.

Peskov said the Kremlin viewed the prospects of a thaw “with cautious optimism.”

“We have a lot of work ahead of us,” he said.

(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
Documents reveal a secretive foundation’s state-level attack plan for spreading right-wing ideology
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+