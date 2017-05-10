Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Kremlin hopes Comey firing will not hurt Russia-US ties

Reuters

10 May 2017 at 11:31 ET                   
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: Nikolay Androsov / Shutterstock)

The Kremlin said on Wednesday it hoped that the firing of FBI Director James Comey would not affect Moscow’s ties with Washington, saying it believed his dismissal had nothing to do with Russia.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday fired Comey, who had been leading an investigation into the Republican 2016 presidential campaign’s possible collusion with Russia to influence the election outcome.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia hoped that Trump’s move would not affect ties with the United States.

“This is an absolutely internal affair of the United States, this is a sovereign decision by the U.S. president, which has absolutely nothing to do, or should have nothing to do with the Russian Federation,” Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
BOMBSHELL: Comey sought ‘significant increase’ in resources for Russia probe days before firing
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+