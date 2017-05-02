Kremlin says Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will speak by phone Tuesday

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin (Photos by: Screen capture and Shutterstock)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump will speak by phone on Tuesday, RIA news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

Trump will speak with Putin on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. EDT, the White House said on Monday night.

A senior Trump administration official said the two leaders would likely discuss the civil war in Syria, where Moscow backs the government of Bashar al-Assad and the United States supports rebels trying to overthrow him.

