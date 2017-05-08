Kushner Companies apologizes for using Trump’s son-in-law to hawk visas to Chinese investors

Presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner in Iraq (Twitter.com)

Kushner Companies, the business run by the family of President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, faced criticism this weekend when it gave a presentation to wealthy Chinese investors informing them that they could get American visas if they invested in the Kushners’ real estate projects.

During the presentation — which was billed as a way to “invest $500,000 and immigrate to the United States” by host company Qiaowa — one member of the Kushner family name-checked Jared Kushner and talked about his role in the White House. The relative also said that the project they were pitching “means a lot to me and my entire family.”

Now, courtesy of NPR, Kushner Companies has formally apologized for using the top White House adviser’s name in its presentation aimed at helping get wealthy Chinese business people visas to come to the United States.

“Kushner Companies apologizes if that mention of [Jared Kushner] was in any way interpreted as an attempt to lure investors,” the company said in an official statement.

Reporters this past weekend were forced out of Kushner Companies’ presentation to Chinese investors after they seemingly realized that it could raise questions about conflicts of interest between Jared Kushner and his family’s business.

“This is not the story we want,” a public relations official told the reporters after they were escorted out.