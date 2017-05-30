Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Kushner: Trump ‘knows Republicans are stupid’

Newsweek

30 May 2017 at 18:39 ET                   
Jared Kushner (Shutterstock)

One of the strategies Donald Trump employed as he began putting his name on the U.S. political map years ago was championing “birtherism,” the long-held conspiracy theory that President Barack Obama was born outside of the U.S. and hence should never have been elected. He often chastised Obama and demanded the president produce his birth certificate,…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Spicer’s Tuesday press briefing was Trump-directed ‘middle finger’ to the media: White House insider
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+