Latest French election polls: Le Pen gains on Macron

Newsweek

01 May 2017 at 14:53 ET                   
Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron (Youtube)

France will elect its next president in six days, and the latest polls indicate the winner could very well be upstart En Marche candidate Emmanuel Macron over National Front leader Marine Le Pen. A recent poll also shows that no matter who wins, the French are concerned that neither would be able to address key issues…

