Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton push for women’s museum

Newsweek

19 May 2017 at 06:14 ET                   
Laura Bush (Shutterstock)

Former first ladies Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton have joined together to press forward on the idea of having a National Women’s History Museum in Washington, D.C. Bush added her name to the cause during a Women Making History Awards event on Tuesday night at the Carnegie Institution for Science, where she was honored for her…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Progressive guest runs circles around Fox host and right-wing editor — and they don’t even know it
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+