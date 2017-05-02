Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Le Pen an overwhelming favorite among Russians

Newsweek

02 May 2017 at 15:20 ET                   
President of the French far-right Front National party and candidate for the 2017 presidential elections Marine Le Pen delivers a speech during a press conference on November 9, 2016 in the party headquarters in Nanterre, near Paris (AFP Photo/Martin Bureau)

Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen may still be struggling to win over French voters ahead of Sunday’s presidential election second round, but there is at least one country where she enjoys overwhelming support—Russia. Related: French Elections: Marine Le Pen Campaign Hits Back at ‘Plagiarism’ Accusations Le Pen is viewed favorably by 61 percent of Russians, according…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
This 61-year-old woman faces jail time for laughing at Trump’s Attorney General Jeff Sessions
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+