Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Le Pen’s party a living expression of anti-Semitism’

Al Jazeera

04 May 2017 at 16:58 ET                   
Marine Le Pen (AFP Photo/PASCAL POCHARD-CASABIANCA)

Paris, France – On July 16 and 17, 1942, French police rounded up 13,152 Jews – including 4,000 children – and held them at an indoor cycle-racing track not far from the Eiffel Tower. Later, they were moved to an internment camp in Drancy, a northeastern suburb. From there, they were shipped in rail cattle cars…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘There’s not gonna be any wall!’: Furious Limbaugh caller says Trump is a ‘sellout’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+