Legendary Southern rocker Gregg Allman dies at age 69

Gregg Allman -- via Facebook

Southern rocker Gregg Allman passed away on Saturday at age 69, reports Billboard.

According to a statement on Allman’s website, he “passed away peacefully at his home in Savannah, Georgia. Gregg struggled with many health issues over the past several years. During that time, Gregg considered being on the road playing music with his brothers and solo band for his beloved fans, essential medicine for his soul. Playing music lifted him up and kept him going during the toughest of times.”

Along with his brother Duane, Allman led one of southern rock’s most popular and enduring bands that hit its peak of popularity in the early 70’s.

The Allman Brothers had 10 Billboard Hot 100 hits between 1971-1981, with “Ramblin Man,” reaching #2 in October 1973.

You can watch the Allman Brothers perform “Whipping Post” below via YouTube: