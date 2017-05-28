Lindsey Graham: Trump calling climate change a ‘hoax’ is bad for the GOP
Graham Says Calling Climate Change ‘Hoax’ Bad for GOP
Republican senator Lindsey Graham has questioned Donald Trump’s views on climate change being a hoax, and suggested the president should commit to the Paris climate deal. The senator said during an interview with CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday that it would be an issue for the U.S. if Trump did not reaffirm the country’s…
