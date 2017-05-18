LISTEN: Unhinged Fox viewers flood NYC councilman with hate calls after his clash with Tucker Carlson

Corey Johnson (Twitter)

New York City Councilman Corey Johnson appeared in a contentious interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tuesday night to discuss a proposed bill that would force Donald Trump to release his tax returns.

Johnson’s appearance on Carlson’s show corresponded with revelations that Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to stop investigating Michael Flynn. But instead of discussing the bombshell report, Carlson insisted he focus on the state of public bathrooms in New York City’s Penn Station.

“You have a very specific job … Have you been to Penn Station recently? It’s like a homeless shelter. It’s disgusting.”

“Penn Station is yours?” Carlson asked Johnson. “And you’re worrying about Trump’s tax returns? Are you joking? Have you been in the men’s room there? Dead serious question: Have you been in the men’s room in Penn Station?”

Jokingly trying to change the subject from Penn Station bathrooms, Johnson replied, “I avoid men’s rooms.”

That comment triggered a flood of hate messages directed towards Johnson, according to the councilman’s Twitter feed. In on tweet, Johnson posted video of his voicemail, which included a slew of derogatory insults.

“Corey Johnson just said on the news that he doesn’t piss in the men’s room,” the caller said. “Is he a transgender b*tch or what?”

“Do you guys hold each other’s d*cks while you piss or what?” he continued. “You f*cking f****t, no good motherf*ckers out of New York.”

“F*ck you, f*ck everybody like you, get the hell off the news you f*cking f****t,” he concluded.

Watch the video below, via @CoreyinNYC: