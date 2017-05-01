LIVE: Dallas police launch manhunt for suspect who shot firefighter
A Dallas firefighter was shot on Monday while responding to an emergency call in the southeast of the city and a search was underway for the shooter, police and local media said.
Police said the firefighter was taken to a local hospital but did not give his condition.
Watch a live video below:
(Note: This article has been updated.)
