LIVE: Dallas police launch manhunt for suspect who shot firefighter

Reuters

01 May 2017 at 13:31 ET                   
An active shooter situation has been reported in Dallas, Texas (Photo: Screen capture)

A Dallas firefighter was shot on Monday while responding to an emergency call in the southeast of the city and a search was underway for the shooter, police and local media said.

Police said the firefighter was taken to a local hospital but did not give his condition.

Watch a live video below:

(Note: This article has been updated.)

